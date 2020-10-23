Environmental groups, legislators urge stronger post-2020 RGGI caps for New York

New York’s proposed RGGI CO2 budgets over the next decade should be updated to align with the state’s long-term climate goals, and the government should set a lower minimum threshold for units to be regulated under the power sector cap-and-trade programme, environmental groups and lawmakers wrote in public comments.