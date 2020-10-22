NA Markets: RGGI prices attain new high, as California carbon values dip on thin volume

Published 22:53 on October 22, 2020 / Last updated at 22:53 on October 22, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices inched up to four-year highs on the secondary market this week as traders shifted positions further out on the curve, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dropped slightly on thin volume.