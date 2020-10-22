RGGI allowance (RGA) prices inched up to four-year highs on the secondary market this week as traders shifted positions further out on the curve, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dropped slightly on thin volume.
NA Markets: RGGI prices attain new high, as California carbon values dip on thin volume
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices inched up to four-year highs on the secondary market this week as traders shifted positions further out on the curve, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values dropped slightly on thin volume.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.