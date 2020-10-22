Carbon Taxes > EU lawmaker proposes ETS price floor in draft carbon border adjustment report

EU lawmaker proposes ETS price floor in draft carbon border adjustment report

Published 14:21 on October 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:14 on October 22, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A proposal for a European carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) should “mirror” the price dynamics of an EU ETS reinforced with a carbon price floor, the bloc's lead parliamentary lawmaker on the file proposed in a draft report ahead of a committee debate next week.

