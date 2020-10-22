REDD+ Technical and Policy Manager/Director, Mirova – London

Job Description

Mirova Natural Capital is an impact investment fund platform that makes investments targeted at promoting conservation, improving local communities and generating sustainable products, in both terrestrial and ocean landscapes. Mirova Natural Capital Limited is fully owned by Mirova a subsidiary of Natixis.

MNC is headquartered in London, with projects in Latin America, Africa and Asia. We currently have several funds under management – the Althelia Climate Fund (ACF), the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund (LDN), the Althelia Sustainable Ocean Fund (SOF) as well holding investment advisor roles for funds such as the AXA Climate and Biodiversity Fund and the AGRI3 Fund.

This opportunity is to join the London team as the Technical and Policy Officer Manager/Director, reporting to the Managing Director to provide strategic guidance to the MNC platform and manage the emissions reductions project development element of our existing portfolio projects as well as lead on technical screening and due diligence of pipeline projects for new funds. The role will have a global mandate and require travel to visit investment sites.

• Source and assess the opportunities and risks presented by new REDD+ investment project and jurisdictional opportunities globally via desk-based analysis and site visits

• Lead projects through technical screening and due diligence and do the associated investment memo writing

• Manage and oversee the performance of our existing portfolio of REDD+ projects, including their position with emerging jurisdictional and national REDD+ schemes

• Manage the evolution of the MNC REDD+ Accelerator

• Report periodically to internal Fund Managers and Investors on project performance

• Manage and develop internal impact reporting related to emissions reductions

• Maintain an understanding of international best practice REDD+ implementation

• Engaging in various policy forums (e.g., UNFCCC, relevant working groups and initiatives, domestic markets) to follow international policy developments as well as host country nesting rules

• Provide technical input/coordinate MNC’s advocacy strategy in relation to NCS carbon investments

• Develop/maintain MNC’s internal carbon risk assessment model used for technical due diligence

Required Skills/Qualifications/Experience

This role is based in our central London office and will be a full-time position starting mid-late October 2020. Given the global pandemic, we can discuss remote working options.

We offer a competitive benefits package including healthcare, dental & pension. Applicants should provide a CV and covering letter.

We are looking for someone with experience in developing/auditing REDD+ projects at the project level and experience with the requirements for nesting into jurisdictional and national REDD+ (gained by working to nest projects, or in designing such schemes with governments).

Essential:

• Minimum 5 years’ in the development of REDD+ projects / programs

• Understanding of national and jurisdictional REDD+ in multiple countries

• Strong quantitative and analytical skills

• GIS and remote sensing experience

• Experience of working in developing countries

• Undergraduate/graduate degree in relevant discipline

• Excellent written and spoken English

• Excellent time and project management

