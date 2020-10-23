Natural Climate Solutions Program Director, Nature United – Canada

POSITION DESCRIPTION

POSITION TITLE: Natural Climate Solutions Program Director

JOB TITLE: Program Director I

JOB NUMBER: 250005

SALARY GRADE: 7

TERM: Salaried

LOCATION: Canada with a preference for Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Victoria or Vancouver

DATE: October 2020

ABOUT US

Nature United is a national organization committed to reimagining conservation across Canada. We believe that nature—thriving and full of life—is the foundation of strong communities, a prosperous economy, and a future worth passing on to our grandchildren. We believe that reconciliation is at the heart of our progress as a nation. And we believe that Canada can be a global beacon for hope. Our vision is a sustainable Canada where nature is the foundation of human well-being, prosperity and opportunity for future generations. We unite partners in governments, industries, non-profits and communities to define new pathways towards a sustainable future. We invest in people to drive change at the scale and pace needed to address the greatest challenges we face. As an affiliate of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), what we do is informed by the best global science and supported by the leadership of the world’s largest conservation organization. Established in 2014, Nature United is headquartered in Toronto and builds on the Conservancy’s long history of conservation achievements in Canada.

Visit www.natureunited.ca and www.nature.org to learn more

SUMMARY

The Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) Program Director will lead the effective delivery of Nature United’s program to ensure significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in Canada with a focus on catalyzing the implementation of nature-based climate solutions, as a critical means of combatting the global climate crisis. Integrating Nature United’s ongoing work in coastal BC, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories, as well as a recently completed cutting edge scientific analysis of NCS potential in Canada, ongoing engagement of the federal and some provincial governments, and partnerships with the private sector, the Program Director will lead refinement of a 5-year strategy that leverages Nature United’s strengths to achieve robust reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and a suite of co-benefits for nature and people.

Nature United is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous communities to support increased authority of Indigenous Peoples to steward their lands and waters. The Natural Climate Solutions Program Director will work to rapidly increase the deployment of natural climate solutions in Canada to advance climate mitigation and resilience goals through strategies that are in alignment with our rights-based approach and in collaboration with Indigenous communities, industry sectors, governments and other civic organizations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

The Natural Climate Solutions Program Director provides strategic and technical leadership on the implementation of a key pillar of Nature United’s 2020-2025 strategic plan, working with Nature United’s lead scientist, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Program leads in British Columbia, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories to increase the rate at which NCS are used to mitigate climate change in Canada. They will identify and design approaches to catalyze implementation of a broad suite of NCS projects by ensuring the primary obstacles to Indigenous and local implementation of NCS are effectively mitigated and that projects benefit community wellbeing, build key strategic partnerships with all levels of government as well as leaders in the private sector to identify and advance needed policy and market shifts, and partner with philanthropy leadership to ensure a sustainable funding stream for this work.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND SCOPE

• Report to the Director of Conservation and collaborate with the whole Nature United team including the Director of Strategic Partnerships, Forest Ecologist, Conservation Financing Lead and Program Leads from coastal British Columbia, Manitoba, and Northwest Territories;

• Potentially supervise staff and manage large contracts;

• Refine and implement a 5 year strategy, building on an existing body of work, including broadly disseminating the results of an upcoming scientific study and assessing enabling conditions, as well as existing partnerships to advance Nature United’s role in climate mitigation in a manner that aligns with organizational goals for advancing sustainable financing for Indigenous stewardship and key outcomes in core geographies;

• Build respectful partnerships with Indigenous governments, non-governmental organizations, all levels of government, and key members of the private sector to ensure this work has breadth and standing in the larger climate work ongoing in Canada and internationally;

• Engage with all levels of government to advocate for policy conditions that will facilitate use of NCS in all provinces and territories across Canada;

• Explore and test ideas for removing obstacles to the rapid deployment of NCS by communities to advance conservation financing and improved land management;

• Develop and manage the budget for all NCS work in Nature United, ensuring alignment with other program leads; manage contracts and grants out;

• Assist Nature United’s fundraising team by developing materials and reviewing donor communications as well as assisting with proposal development and donor engagement;

• Make independent decisions based on analysis, experience and context, foreseeing risk and proactively seeking advice as needed; and

• Participate in skill building and professional development opportunities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

• Relevant degree, BA/BS, or law and at least 5 years of experience in climate and/or Canadian land-use policy and/or climate projects or equivalent combination of education and experience;

• Proven skills managing a team of people, especially one lacking direct reports, and leading in an inspiring and supportive manner;

• Demonstrated understanding of the policy, political, and financial landscape surrounding implementation of climate mitigation activities in Canada;

• Experience working with multiple levels of government and the private sector, as well as Indigenous community engagement;

• Proven success developing coalitions of partners, across organizational interests, committed to achieving shared goals;

• Demonstrated excellence in verbal and written communications for diverse audiences; and

• Proficiency in applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Web Browsers.

PREFERRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

• Master’s degree in related field and 8 years of experience in climate or land-use policy and/or project implementation;

• Success shifting policies in at least one level of government;

• Proven success creating innovative solutions to facilitate change;

• Experience negotiating complex agreements with government and business;

• Demonstrated understanding of Nature United’s shared values with the skills to advance them;

• Experience engaging managers of philanthropic and investment capital to partner on initiatives;

• Familiarity with Indigenous Peoples and their rights in Canada; and

• Proficiency in French is an asset.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated that he/she possesses the attributes and skills essential for creating successful outcomes in a complex social, political and cultural environment.

ORGANIZATIONAL SHARED VALUES

RESPECT

Practice Extraordinary Respect

We respect different work styles and are mindful of this within our interactions. We assume best intentions and can disagree productively, treating each other with kindness and equality. This practice builds trust and resilience.

APPRECIATION

Appreciation and Celebration

We create an inclusive, supportive and fun workplace where diversity is valued, and all team members feel appreciated.

We celebrate milestones and successes to honour the long timelines of this challenging and rewarding work.

INNOVATION

Excellence, Adaptability, Risk-taking

We know excellence and innovation happen only through taking thoughtful risks and being open to failure as an honest teacher.

We are a learning organization that values evidence in decision-making. When things don’t go as planned, we apply our learnings and adapt.

COLLABORATION

Work Together with Clear Communication and Decision-making

We come to our work knowing that recognizing and including various perspectives as we tackle complex projects, issues, and relationships makes our work better.

We use clear processes for decision making and communication that ensure they are efficient, transparent, and productive.

EMPOWERMENT

Balance and Empowerment

We feel confident to take risks, ask questions, and have room to make honest mistakes. We are empowered to make decisions, set boundaries and are actively supported in these decisions.

We value our own non-work time and that of others. This practice fosters the long-term health of staff and an environment where we bring our absolute best when we are at work.

CURIOSITY

Foster Curiosity, Creativity and Critical Thinking

We are curious and brave with our questions. We encourage creative ideas while being grounded in critical thinking.

We are open to different forms of knowledge and have a responsibility to deliver high-quality work that builds an evidence base for conservation and capitalizes on our collective experience and knowledge.

This description is not designed to be a complete list of all duties and responsibilities required for this job.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Position open until filled, resume reviews begin on November 30, 2020.

Nature United is an Equal Opportunity Employer and committed to building a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce, based on the recognition that our conservation mission is best advanced by the leadership and contributions of people of all genders with diverse backgrounds, beliefs and cultures. Recruiting and mentoring staff to create an inclusive organization that reflects our global character is a priority and we encourage applicants from all cultures, races, colours, religions, sexes, national or regional origins, ages, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military or veteran status or other status protected by law.