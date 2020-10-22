China/Asia Pacific News Researcher, Carbon Pulse – Beijing

Location: Beijing

Job type: Full-time

Start date: As soon as possible

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based service dedicated to providing in-depth news and intelligence about carbon pricing initiatives and climate change policies around the world. Founded in 2015 and with reporters in the UK, EU, China, and the US, our unrivalled coverage focuses mainly on emissions trading markets and other methods of using taxes and market-based mechanisms to cut greenhouse gas output, though we also report on related environmental markets including biofuel credit trading programmes.

China is about to launch what will become the world’s biggest emissions trading scheme. With President Xi Jinping’s recent announcement that China will seek to become carbon neutral before 2060, government, industry, academics, and civil society are rushing to design strategies for how to meet that ambition, and the ETS will be a significant part of the process.

The role

As our China/Asia Pacific news researcher, your main focus will be on the Chinese ETS, including:

The government decision-making process leading up to the launch of the scheme

Expected ongoing adjustments and expansions over the initial years as the programme matures

Other market developments and trends

Price discovery, major deals, and personnel moves

Any other ETS- or policy-related issues of interest to our readers

You will also be covering:

China’s regional pilot ETS programmes and offset market – the dynamics of interaction with the national market, testing new carbon products and approaches, impacts of bringing carbon pricing to new sectors, the emergence of natural carbon sinks and sequestration as a major part of China’s overall climate strategy, the voluntary market, corporate announcements.

South Korea’s operational carbon market, and potential market-based initiatives in Japan, now that it is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

New Zealand’s carbon market and developments in Australia.

Overall climate and energy policy trends – broader climate and energy policy-making processes and developments within the region and how that fits into the global picture.

You will also be required to follow developments elsewhere in Asia, especially in major economies such as India and Indonesia, as well as occasionally cooperating with staff in Europe and America on global issues.

You will also contribute to assembling our daily newsletter and assist in other areas including improving our online, non news-related content, plus some sales and administrative work, marketing, project management, and conference planning.

About you

You excel at building up and maintaining a wide network of sources and contacts in all aspects of your field.

You are a self-starter and able to work independently, eager to identify and explore deeper policy/market trends while also managing the steady flow of spot news stories.

You have native-level Chinese language skills, and the ability to speak and write English at a professional level.

You have at least two years’ experience in either reporting, or working in the carbon/climate/energy industries.

You have the ability to manage your time and multi-task effectively.

You have a proficiency in reading large swathes of content sources to monitor them for relevant news and other useful information.

You are willing to occasionally travel to participate in industry conferences.

What you can expect

Carbon Pulse is a start-up specialist information agency with a strong reputation in a fast-growing global market. We pride ourselves on our extensive knowledge of the markets we cover and our ability to provide our subscribers with the information and insights they need. We will provide the training you need to do your job at the required level, and offer you the level of responsibility you will need to grow.

You will be compensated in accordance to your level of experience.

You will report to our China chief representative.

You will be based in Beijing, either working from home or a co-working space.

To apply, email your resume and a cover letter to admin@carbon-pulse.com.

This job ad is valid until a suitable candidate has been found. We will conduct interviews upon the receipt of suitable applications, so send yours early.

Only candidates whose applications are being strongly considered will be contacted for interviews.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, nationality, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law.