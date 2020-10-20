Carbon Taxes > North Macedonia advances plans to set up national carbon tax

North Macedonia advances plans to set up national carbon tax

Published 20:00 on October 20, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:46 on October 20, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The UN is supporting North Macedonia's efforts to set up a national carbon tax in the coming months, according to a document seen by Carbon Pulse.

The UN is supporting North Macedonia’s efforts to set up a national carbon tax in the coming months, according to a document seen by Carbon Pulse.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software