Poland seeks additional EU ETS carve-out to help wean off coal
Published 19:32 on October 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:12 on October 20, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Poland will propose this week the creation of a new 'energy solidarity fund' for poorer EU nations and an alternative free allowance allocation as part of next year’s carbon market revamp, according to a government paper.
Poland will propose this week the creation of a new ‘energy solidarity fund’ for poorer EU nations and an alternative free allowance allocation as part of next year’s carbon market revamp, according to a government paper.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.