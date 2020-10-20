EMEA > Poland seeks additional EU ETS carve-out to help wean off coal

Poland seeks additional EU ETS carve-out to help wean off coal

Published 19:32 on October 20, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:12 on October 20, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Poland will propose this week the creation of a new 'energy solidarity fund' for poorer EU nations and an alternative free allowance allocation as part of next year’s carbon market revamp, according to a government paper.

