SK Market: Steady demand puts KAUs on path to recovery
Published 10:36 on October 20, 2020 / Last updated at 10:36 on October 20, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korean CO2 allowances are recovering gradually amid steady demand, albeit in limited volumes and as regulatory uncertainties put a limit on available supply.
