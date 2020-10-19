Trump admin. appeal against California-Quebec ETS linkage won’t progress until late Dec.

Published 19:42 on October 19, 2020 / Last updated at 00:29 on October 20, 2020

The US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) appeal on constitutional challenges to the California-Quebec cap-and-trade linkage will not progress until shortly before Christmas, with the fate of the Nov. 3 presidential election set to weigh heavily on the case.