RFS Market: RIN prices bubble to one-month high on import buying

Published 16:54 on October 19, 2020 / Last updated at 16:54 on October 19, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values rose to a one-month high at the end of last week on reports of fuel importers covering their Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligations after booking shipments of European gasoline.