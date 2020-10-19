Senior Manager Chemicals and Environmental Policy, BASF – Brussels

As part of the global Corporate Government relations unit, the Brussels Office guides the political dialogue between BASF group and EU policy makers, especially in the political institutions of the European Union and the related organizations. This contains monitoring the policy and legislative trends, developing and implementing appropriate advocacy plans, representing BASF group, as well as internal and external communication regarding these themes.

RESPONSIBILITIES

As Senior Manager Chemicals and Environmental Policy in BASF’s Brussels Office, your tasks will be the following:

You monitor and accompany legislative initiatives and policy trends in the context of the EU Green Deal, e.g. the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability, the zero-pollution agenda and the Circular Economy Action Plan.

You rate these topics regarding their impact on BASF itself and our customer sectors, identify opportunities and risks, and define political messages and positions.

You devise and implement advocacy plans to drive possible solutions.

Furthermore, you proactively engage policymakers and other stakeholders in relevant political institutions and associations, e.g. by arranging and driving meetings and organizing events.

You initiate and maintain networks within and outside BASF with all relevant stakeholders.

Finally, you are involved in cross-thematic projects.

QUALIFICATIONS

What we expect:

You have successfully completed your studies in natural sciences or business administration with a strong interest in chemistry.

You already have some initial work experience related to EU policymaking in an EU institution, an association, an NGO or the private sector.

You are familiar with processes and procedures of EU legislation.

You are open-minded about technical and policy issues and have already proven your analytical and strategic skills.

Your actions are characterized by entrepreneurial thinking.

Because of your excellent communication skills, you are sure in interviewing, in presentations and in events with public discussion.

BENEFITS

Responsibility from day one in a challenging work environment and “on-the-job” training as part of a committed team.

Competitive compensation including attractive benefits as well as excellent career opportunities in an international company.

ABOUT US

We are the world’s leading chemical company because we offer intelligent solutions for our customers and for a sustainable future. We connect and develop people with diverse talents all over the world. For you, this means a variety of ways to advance. Not only your performance but also your personality matter to us, without regard to gender, age, origin, sexual orientation, disability or belief. At BASF, careers develop from opportunities.

Interested?

Deadline to apply: 21 November