Senior Specialist Carbon Offsetting & Supply, BP – London

Alongside of developing future solutions for mobility such as electrification, hydrogen and biojet, we will also use carbon offsets as integral to helping our customers reduce the carbon intensity of the products we market.

bp Target Neutral’s (BPTN) purpose is to develop business opportunities by creating differentiation in the sustainability space, specifically through carbon reduction and offsetting. The role of the team is to help customers offset emissions through compelling offers and help bp reduce the carbon intensity of marketed products.

Set up in 2006, bpTNl has built a reputation in ‘offsetting done well’ by working closely with customers, NGOs and external advisors. The programme has grown year-on-year and enters an unprecedented expansion phase in support of the energy transition.

This role is a crucial component of the bpTN offer; providing the robust, environmental & technical services for differentiated offers and for handling the offsetting requirements for bpTN.

bpTN reports to the SVP Future Mobility & Solutions within Customer & Products. We are looking for a candidate with deep technical expertise who is enthusiastic to join this small passionate team, energised by rolling up their sleeves to shape this extraordinary directive.