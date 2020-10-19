Senior Specialist Carbon Offsetting & Supply, BP – London

bp Target Neutral’s (BPTN) purpose is to develop business opportunities by creating differentiation in the sustainability space, specifically through carbon reduction and offsetting. The role of the team is to help customers offset emissions through compelling offers and help bp reduce the carbon intensity of marketed products.
Set up in 2006, bpTNl has built a reputation in ‘offsetting done well’ by working closely with customers, NGOs and external advisors. The programme has grown year-on-year and enters an unprecedented expansion phase in support of the energy transition.
This role is a crucial component of the bpTN offer; providing the robust, environmental & technical services for differentiated offers and for handling the offsetting requirements for bpTN.
bpTN reports to the SVP Future Mobility & Solutions within Customer & Products. We are looking for a candidate with deep technical expertise who is enthusiastic to join this small passionate team, energised by rolling up their sleeves to shape this extraordinary directive.
Key Accountabilities:
- Technical GHG calculations for all bpTN offers including products footprinting, services & carbon neutrality protocols (e.g. Pas 2060).
- Providing bpTN with expert knowledge on GHG carbon accounting & voluntary carbon offsetting; collaborating closely with industry and bp experts to keep abreast of changes
- Supporting the offer development team to land new business, providing input to customer meetings
- Support the communications team to accurate showcase carbon projects and associated co-benefits
- Providing the offsets required by bpTN customers by working closely with the suppliers and bp traders accountable for offset demand forecasting, handling technical/non-technical risks and ensuring delivery of offsets as per specified criteria.
- Is responsible for the interface with suppliers and the carbon trading team, ensuring a single point of contact and effective delivery of bpTN offset requirements
- Leads offset industry participation (eg ICROA) and the annual ICROA Audit ensuring bpTN compliance
- Accountable for the offset performance reporting to record the bpTN impact on the Net Zero ambition and the bp Sustainability Framework.
Key Skills & Experience:
- Significant experience in carbon markets, specifically voluntary carbon including emerging policy issues, pricing and market developments
- Knowledge of supply side of carbon markets including financing; writing/auditing verification standards and criteria; existing and emerging project abatement methodologies. Good grasp of project operations, reputational risks and co-benefit impact (SDGs)
- Extensive experience in GHG management and sustainability. Knowledge of carbon lifecycle footprinting and carbon accounting practices.
- Experience in implementing a range of carbon neutral products services to meet protocols e.g. PAS 2060
Skills & Competencies:
- Sets own high standards & delivers professional ‘consultancy-level’ outputs
- Passionate to support the team and lead change/improvements
- Strong experience with analytical and mathematical skills with strong command of Excel;
- Strong interpersonal skills and communication skills, initiative, good judgement and problem-solving abilities.
- Goal oriented with tenacity to get the job done
- Ability to prioritize competing priorities and tasks
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Find more information and apply for this role here.