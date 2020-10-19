Poland’s PGE to quickly spin off coal assets under 2050 zero emissions plan
Published 14:09 on October 19, 2020 / Last updated at 00:28 on October 20, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Poland’s largest utility PGE will spin off its coal assets into a separate company by the end of 2021 to help secure access to loans to build new renewables facilities, its CEO confirmed on Monday, unveiling plans to reach zero emissions in 2050.
