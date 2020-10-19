Executive Director, Advisory, Pollination – Sydney

The opportunity

Pollination is a bold and different climate change advisory and investment firm. We are unbound by legacy and solely focused on accelerating the transition to a net zero, climate resilient future. We are world leaders in finance, investment, technology, business, law and policy.

The culture at Pollination is driven by our values: intellectual rigor, catalytic collaboration, courageous creativity, relentless tenacity and thoughtful transformation.

Pollination is looking for an Executive Director to join our dynamic office in Sydney.

In this role, you will advise companies, governments and other organisations on all aspects of the transition to net zero and building climate resilience. You will bring your own deep climate change specialty — whether in transition or physical risk, clean energy, corporate climate strategy, investment, advocacy, governance, policy, market design, or other closely related field — to help our clients address some of the most pressing and challenging problems in the world.

Pollination’s advisory approach is hands-on. Executive Directors run every aspect of client engagements, closely guided by a Partner.

Who we’re looking for

• 10+ years in strategy, economics, finance or a closely related field

• significant experience in climate change, clean energy and/or sustainable finance

• experience driving leading sustainability and climate strategy in complex organisations either in-house or in a professional service capacity

• exceptional analytical and interpersonal skills

• client focus and delivery orientation

• experience managing multiple projects or client engagements

• deep industry networks

• inclusive leadership style and capacity to develop unique collaborative relationships

• ability to manage dynamic global teams and resources

• a drive to find strategic solutions that help our clients deliver net zero and building climate resilience.

The successful candidate is likely to have an advanced university qualifications in economics, business, science, technology, engineering, mathematics or a closely related field, and significant relevant experience in in-house strategy, management consulting or investment banking.

You’ll love this role if…

You thrive in a fast-moving, fluid environment and have exceptional attention to detail. You are adaptable and proactive, calm under pressure and a great communicator – able to prioritise and effectively manage the needs of diverse stakeholders. You have a ferocious intellectual curiosity, an appetite for solving complex problems and are comfortable with ambiguity and uncertainty. You’re excited to work in a purpose-driven orgranisation, and share our ambition and commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

This is a permanent, full-time role with the flexibility to work outside of standard office hours when necessary.

You must hold the right to work in Australia.

How to apply

Please send a cover letter addressing the above (strictly 1 page maximum – applications over 1 page will not be considered), CV (maximum 2 pages) to careers@pollinationgroup.com, with the job title in the subject line.

Applying with Pollination

Pollination is an equal opportunity employer committed to providing a working environment that embraces and values diversity and inclusion. We encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and people of all backgrounds to apply. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to advise us at time of application. We will then work with you to identify the best way to assist you through the recruitment process.