Climate Change Project Development Specialist, Pacific Community – Suva

Description

The Pacific Community (SPC) is the principal scientific and technical organisation in the Pacific region, supporting development since 1947. We are an international development organisation owned and governed by our 26 country and territory members. In pursuit of sustainable development to benefit Pacific people, our organisation works across more than 20 sectors. We are known for our knowledge and innovation in such areas as fisheries science, public health, geoscience, and conservation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture.

The Programme – Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Programme (CCES) was established to support SPC in strengthening and streamlining its climate change initiatives by consolidating the existing climate change work of SPC under strategic and technical management. In addition, CCES provides leadership in SPC’s climate change and environmental sustainability actions, coordinates and liaises with regional and international partners coherently for the organisation and enhances mainstreaming of the issue within its divisional development work.

The Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contributions Hub (NDC Hub) aims to address identified needs and priorities of Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) to enhance and successfully implement their NDCs. The expected objective of the NDC Hub is that PICTs enhance and implement their country’s NDC, driving sustainable and resilient development and transitioning to a low carbon development pathway.

The role – Climate Change Project Development Specialist will support the work of the NDC Hub in the area of climate change project development, tapping available climate finance, in close collaboration with the NDC Hub Senior Investment Specialist, Mitigation expert and NDC Hub management and other Hub staff.

The key responsibilities of the role include:

• Support countries in developing requests in the area of climate mitigation and the NDC Hub Implementation Unit in screening and assessing requests in this area

• Lead the implementation of country requests in the area of climate mitigation

• Contribute its expertise to NDC Hub partners-led activities and NDC Hub regional capacity building activities in this area

• Support the Pacific NDC Hub Implementation Unit in all issues pertaining to climate mitigation.

For a more detailed account of the key responsibilities, please refer to the job description provided.

Key selection criteria

Qualifications

• Master’s degree qualification in a relevant field relating to sustainable development and climate change (environmental sciences or management, economics, finance or business administration)

• Project management certification

Knowledge and experience

• 7 years of practical experience in the ODA and climate change areas

• 3-5 years of experience in large (over 5 million Euros) climate change project management and/or development

• Proven experience in grants writing and mobilization of funds

• Sound knowledge of issues related to climate change adaptation and mitigation in Small Island Developing States

Essential skills

• Prior experience in managing projects in complex regional or international institutional setting with numerous partners, including design, organization, delivery, and MEL of project activities

• Excellent interpersonal skills in the multicultural environment of the Pacific Islands and experience in day-to-day engagement with Government ministries and agencies

• Excellent drafting and writing skills including for a variety of reports and audiences

• Excellent proven experience in engaging with other stakeholders, such as private sector, NGOs, development partners

• Proven track record in organizing consultations, validation meetings, workshops and capacity building events at the national and regional level

• Demonstrated competence in being well organized, works effectively under minimal supervision, able to multi-task, and effectively meet deadlines on multiple, and sometimes urgent requests for support

Language skills

• Excellent English communication skills (oral and written) with a working knowledge of French being an advantage

Interpersonal skills and cultural awareness

• Ability to work in a multicultural, inclusive and equitable environment

Salary, terms and conditions

Contract Duration – Until 30 November 2021

Due to the current travel restrictions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the priority SPC places on its staff safety, health and well-being, please note that there may be delays in taking up the appointment. These matters will be discussed thoroughly with successful candidates. In most cases, any appointment and on-boarding would only commence when relocation to the duty station is permitted.

Remuneration – The Climate Change Project Development Specialist is a Band 10 position in SPC’s 2020 salary scale, with a starting salary range of 2,512‒3,140 SDR (special drawing rights) per month, which currently converts to approximately FJD 7,486–9,357 (USD 3,466–4,333; EUR 3,090–3,862) . An offer of appointment for an initial contract will normally be made in the lower half of this range, with due consideration given to experience and qualifications. Progression within the salary scale will be based on annual performance reviews. Remuneration of expatriate SPC staff members is not subject to income tax in Fiji; Fiji nationals employed by SPC in Fiji will be subject to income tax.

Benefits for international employees based in Fiji – SPC provides a housing allowance of FJD 1,350–3,000 per month. Establishment and repatriation grant, removal expenses, airfares, home leave travel, health and life and disability insurances and education allowances are available for eligible employees and their eligible dependents. Employees are entitled to 25 working days of annual leave per annum and other types of leave, and access to SPC’s Provident Fund (contributing 8% of salary, to which SPC adds a matching contribution).

Languages – SPC’s working languages are English and French.

Recruitment principles – SPC’s recruitment is based on merit and fairness, and candidates are competing in a selection process that is fair, transparent and non-discriminatory. SPC is an equal-opportunity employer, and is committed to cultural and gender diversity, including bilingualism, and will seek to attract and appoint candidates who respect these values. Due attention is given to gender equity and the maintenance of strong representation from Pacific Island professionals. If two interviewed candidates are ranked equal by the selection panel, preference will be given to the Pacific Islander.

Applicants will be assured of complete confidentiality in line with SPC’s Privacy Policy.

Application procedure

Closing Date – 3 November 2020 – 11:45pm Fiji time

Applicants must apply online at http://careers.spc.int/

Hard copies of applications will not be accepted.

For your application to be considered, you must provide us with:

• an updated resume

• contact details for three professional referees

• a cover letter detailing your skills, experience and interest in this position

• responses to all screening questions

Please ensure your documents are in Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF format.

Applicants should not attach copies of qualifications or letters of reference. These documents may be requested at a later stage.

For international staff in Fiji, only one foreign national per family can be employed with an entity operating in Fiji at any one given time. The Pacific Community does not support dual spouse employment.

Please ensure that you respond to all the screening questions. If you do not respond to the screening questions, your application will be considered incomplete and will not be reviewed at shortlisting stage.

Screening Questions: (with a maximum of 2000 characters per question)

1. Climate change is considered a significant threat to economic development and the achievement of sustainable development goals in the Pacific region. What do you see as the main linkages between climate change and development?

2. What tools and approaches do you think are essential in a project management cycle?

3. What are, in your opinion, three of the priority themes for increasing the resilience of Pacific countries and territories to global and climate change?