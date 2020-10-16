Carney-led voluntary carbon taskforce to launch new “credible” offset market by early 2021 -media

Published 23:12 on October 16, 2020 / Last updated at 23:26 on October 16, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A private-sector taskforce assembled by former Bank of England boss Mark Carney that is aiming to scale up global voluntary carbon offsetting will endeavour to launch a new “credible” market by early 2021, according to reports.