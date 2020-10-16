New York kickstarts upstate transmission project as it expands Clean Energy Standard

The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday identified the Northern New York transmission line project as high priority for meeting the state’s enhanced renewable targets, as it added new programmes and carve-outs to the Clean Energy Standard (CES).