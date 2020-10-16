EU’s Timmermans promises ‘best efforts’ to study national impacts of higher 2030 GHG target
Published 20:30 on October 16, 2020 / Last updated at 22:17 on October 16, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, US / No Comments
The European Commission will try to accommodate demands from some EU nations reluctant to endorse a higher 2030 emissions reduction target by assessing the impact on individual member states and sectors, the Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday.
The European Commission will try to accommodate demands from some EU nations reluctant to endorse a higher 2030 emissions reduction target by assessing the impact on individual member states and sectors, the Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.