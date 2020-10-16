EU’s Timmermans promises ‘best efforts’ to study national impacts of higher 2030 GHG target

Published 20:30 on October 16, 2020 / Last updated at 22:17 on October 16, 2020

The European Commission will try to accommodate demands from some EU nations reluctant to endorse a higher 2030 emissions reduction target by assessing the impact on individual member states and sectors, the Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday.