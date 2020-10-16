Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuance balloons to 1.2 mln, offset prices seen aligning with LGCs
Published 09:25 on October 16, 2020 / Last updated at 00:19 on October 17, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator issued more than 1.2 million new carbon credits this week as developers LMS Energy and Terra Carbon requested crediting for a big number of projects, while analysts said they see domestic offset prices over time aligning with large-scale generation certificates.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator issued more than 1.2 million new carbon credits this week as developers LMS Energy and Terra Carbon requested crediting for a big number of projects, while analysts said they see domestic offset prices over time aligning with large-scale generation certificates.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.