EMEA > CARBON FORWARD 2020: EU Commission cools again on ETS floor price

CARBON FORWARD 2020: EU Commission cools again on ETS floor price

Published 19:26 on October 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:08 on October 15, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission appears to have ruled out introducing a price floor in the EU carbon market, according to a senior official, reversing a previous indication that the bloc’s executive body would reconsider a policy that it has historically opposed.

The European Commission appears to have ruled out introducing a price floor in the EU carbon market, according to a senior official, reversing a previous indication that the bloc’s executive body would reconsider a policy that it has historically opposed.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software