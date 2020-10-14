Biden grid decarbonisation plan would cut emissions in RGGI, California carbon markets -analysts

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to eliminate the carbon footprint of the nation’s power sector by 2035 would slash emissions in the RGGI and California cap-and-trade programmes compared to a business-as-usual scenario, analysts said Wednesday.