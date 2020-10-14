Brussels to propose methane MRV system in potential EU ETS precursor
Published 18:23 on October 14, 2020 / Last updated at 18:23 on October 14, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission will next year propose a system to monitor, verify, and report (MRV) methane emissions, a move that could pave the way for the inclusion of the potent greenhouse gas in the bloc’s carbon market.
The European Commission will next year propose a system to monitor, verify, and report (MRV) methane emissions, a move that could pave the way for the inclusion of the potent greenhouse gas in the bloc’s carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.