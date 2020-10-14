CARBON FORWARD 2020: EU ETS extension a “frightening” risk to poor -senior Polish official

Extending the EU ETS to buildings presents a “frightening” risk of harming the poor, a senior Polish official said on Wednesday as Brussels unveiled bloc-wide renovation plans.

The European Commission therefore will need to take care that increasing the scope of the bloc’s carbon market does not disproportionally affect the EU’s poorest households, experts and officials told the Carbon Forward 2020 conference.

“From my perspective, it’s quite frightening, because of the social impact you could have. The poorest often can’t get credit from banks to make the necessary investments,” Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski, an under secretary of state at the Polish ministry of climate, told the virtual event.

“It’s not easy, and will require a lot of public money and grants because [the poor] don’t have the ability to pay back loans. If [governments] aren’t able to finance these investments, they will not happen,” he added.

The European Commission assessed options for putting vehicles and buildings under the ETS in an impact study released last month, exploring the implications of raising the EU’s 2030 emissions reduction target to at least 55% below 1990 levels, up from the current 40%.

That would ‘de facto’ remove the barriers between ETS and non-ETS covered sectors, which are governed under the EU’s Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR), setting national emissions reduction target for these sectors.

“Both are politically difficult, we shouldn’t underestimate that,” said Christian Egenhofer, head of energy and climate at Brussels-based think-tank CEPS.

“It’s clear that we will need to look at expansion, otherwise the ETS emissions share will drop to around a third by 2030. Putting in all fossil fuel sources seems like a good idea,” he added.

Expanding the market’s scope may relieve the burden on reluctant EU nations, according to Hans Bergman, head of unit for ETS policy development at the European Commission’s climate department, referring to the potential for national governments to gain political cover with a central EU policy.

“It’s important to keep in mind that the main aim is not to pay more in tax, but to support the poor to get comfortable homes. Energy efficiency is key,” the senior EU official added, referring to the ability of well-designed policies to bring down energy costs for households.

The ETS currently covers the power sector and district heating installations but not individual boilers, which some says fails to incentivise a switch to using renewable power to heat and cool homes.

“There is current a very strict division between traded and non-traded sectors, maybe we have to think about changing that in future,” Bergman told the Carbon Forward 2020 audience.

RENOVATING BUILDINGS

A July study released by the philanthropic European Climate Foundation found that buildings and road transport were relatively unresponsive to carbon pricing.

That has been reiterated by some EU lawmakers this week, arguing that the EU should focus on increasing the renovation rate of buildings.

The Commission today presented its “Renovation Wave” project, a strategy to modernise the EU’s building stock and set minimum energy performance standards that would work alongside any potential ETS expansion.

“There are alternative policy architectures [to the EU ETS scope extension] that could support these sectors. Let’s not forget there are often non-market barriers to reducing emissions,” said Suzana Carp of NGO Bellona told Carbon Forward.

Poland’s Guibourge-Czetwertynski warned that putting more sectors in the ETS risked dulling abatement incentives for some parts of the economy because the market would focus abatement on lowest cost options first.

“When you mix everything together, some may feel that the most emissive sectors will do all the work, and we need al sectors to transform,” he added.

SHIPPING EMISSIONS

The most likely sector to be added to the bloc’s cap-and-trade system is shipping, as the Commission’s impact assessment on an enhanced 2030 target aims to cover “at least” intra-EU shipping emissions.

“For maritime, we will have intra-EU coverage for sure, this is quite high on the agenda. For anything else, it’s more complicated,” the Commission’s Hans Bergman said, referring to regulation of voyages beyond EU waters that may anger the bloc’s trading partners.

Shipowners and some of the bloc’s major trading partners have warned that by imposing unilateral measures on international routes, the EU risks undermining efforts to curb shipping emissions at global level at the UN’s IMO.

“We are working with other nations at the IMO, but that doesn’t exclude working on the issue elsewhere,” Bergman countered.

The Commission plans to propose legislation to include shipping into the ETS in Jun. 2021, as part of a wider revision of the EU ETS Directive intended to make the market fit for the 55% emissions reduction goal.

The proposal would then be scrutinised by the Council of member states and the EU Parliament, which already wants to fast-track shipping to the EU ETS in 2022, as part of a revision of the data collection system for maritime emissions.

By Anna Gumbau – anna@carbon-pulse.com