Climate Policy Manager Germany, Bellona – Berlin

Achieving net-zero emissions before mid-century requires every aspect of our life to be decarbonised. Being Europe’s largest industrial nation, Germany’s role on this path – as a pioneer, follower, laggard or even blocker – will be decisive for the reaching of the 60% target for 2030, let alone net-zero by, and ideally long before, 2050.

As an organisation, the Bellona Foundation has always been at the forefront of environmental innovation. We began pushing for electric cars as early as the late 1980s and have been advocating transformative climate action in industry for decades. Being a group of evidence-based environmentalists, we focus particularly on raising awareness and understanding on ignored and contentious issues, promoting a holistic, system-wide approach, while simultaneously acting as a watch-dog against greenwashing. Our goal is to implement measures, which can effectively reduce CO 2 emissions and that are implementable today. We have hence repeatedly found ourselves at the heart of the clash between our own environmental idealism, i.e. how we would like the future to be, and the Realpolitik of our time, i.e. what we need to do today to protect the climate and the environment.

Bellona has been engaged in the German climate debate for years. Now, in this crucial time for action, we are expanding our commitment by building a structural and sustained presence in Berlin. As an evidence-based environmental organisation that has worked extensively on European climate policy (e.g. ETS, RED, etc.), industrial decarbonisation and electric mobility, we seek to bring our expertise on these issues to the German discussion.

We are therefore looking for a motivated, experienced and communicative expert in climate and environmental policy, who has a good understanding of relevant climate technologies and can hit the ground running. The ideal candidate will be experienced in analysing climate policy, knowledgeable in a relevant climate technology (e.g. energy systems, electrification, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage) and/or policy field (e.g. subsidy schemes, carbon pricing, etc.) and an excellent networker and communicator, who can represent Bellona’s views at important forums and build coalitions of stakeholders.

Preferably, the successful candidate will be motivated and able to build up a team that can drive effective climate action in Germany.

Who we are:

The Bellona Foundation is an independent non-profit organisation that aims to meet and fight the climate challenges, through identifying and implementing effective and sustainable environmental solutions. Founded in 1986 as a direct action protest group, we have become a recognised evidence-based and solution-oriented organisation with offices in Oslo, Brussels, and Russia, and activities across countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Central-Eastern Europe, the USA and the UK. Altogether, some 60 engineers, ecologists, nuclear physicists, economists, lawyers, political scientists and journalists work at Bellona. We work towards reaching a greater ecological understanding, protection of nature, the environment and health. We are engaged in a broad spectrum of current national and international environmental questions and issues around the world.

Description

The Bellona Foundation and Bellona Europa are looking to recruit a Full-Time Climate Policy Manager to be based in Germany, preferably Berlin, to support and expand Bellona’s work on industrial decarbonisation and other climate issues in the region.

Key responsibilities:

Managing the day-to-day of Bellona’s engagements in Germany

Tracking, analysing and evaluating relevant climate and industrial policy developments at the Federal and Länder level, and leading on Bellona responses to

relevant policy consultations, seeking to create positive momentum around the adoption of climate solutions.

Proactively managing Bellona’s stakeholder relations and building strong relationships with all relevant stakeholders, including Parliamentarians, government officials, and amongst the wider climate change community.

Developing coalitions, action plans & campaigns to affect the upcoming climate policy processes in Germany.

Representing Bellona in meetings, events and stakeholder platforms, and ensuring that Bellona’s views are being sought and considered in terms of climate and industrial decarbonisation policy development.

Supporting the work of Bellona offices in Oslo and Brussels.

Key skills and requirement :

Excellent spoken and written English & German.

Recent experience of analysing and evaluating climate change and, preferably, industrial decarbonisation policies and making recommendations to policy makers.

Good knowledge of policy and regulatory frameworks in Germany relating to climate change, industry and energy.

Awareness and understanding of various technologies and processes relating to industrial decarbonisation, including electrification, CCS, hydrogen, etc.

Proven ability to communicate complex issues and engage with senior stakeholders and Parliamentarians.

Demonstrable commitment to the values and organisational goals of Bellona and the wider environmental movement.

Ability to and willingness to travel internationally, as required.

Desirable

Project & team management experience

Building up and managing a Bellona team in Germany

Existing network with key government departments and private stakeholders, e.g., unions, NGOs, industry and business groups.

We are able to offer a competitive NGO salary on an initial one-year contract with the expectation of extension. We envision the starting date to be January 2021.

If you wish to apply please send your: – CV (maximum two pages) and – a cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your motivation for the position. Please send the documents to Justus Andreas justus@bellona.org, indicating ‘Bellona application’ in the subject line, by Monday the 26th of October 2020 EOD at the latest. Please also indicate where you found our vacancy.

Find the job posting here.