Registry Analyst, ETS Operations, NZ Environmental Protection Authority – Wellington

Published 02:46 on October 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 07:36 on October 12, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

The NZ EPA is looking for a Registry Analyst to provide analysis, business and administrative support to the New Zealand Emissions Trading Register.

Make history with us
As New Zealand’s environmental regulator, the work we do today helps shape the future of Aotearoa.

We regulate activity across the climate, land & ocean environments to enable New Zealand to sustainably utilise its natural resources, protect its environment and meet its international obligations.

We have a shared vision of protecting our environment and way of life, while ensuring we grow a strong and vibrant economy. Our work in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is New Zealand’s primary response to climate change.

The opportunity
We are looking for a Registry Analyst to provide analysis, business and administrative support to the New Zealand Emissions Trading Register. The nature of the work is broad including the facilitation of sound decision-making, contributing to the development of operational policy, analysis of operational activity and issues, stakeholder relationship management, financial and statutory reporting, and supporting the implementation of business initiatives.

This is a unique opportunity to work with a team of collaborative professionals striving to protect New Zealand’s environment.

What we can offer you
This is a permanent full-time position based in our central city offices on Lambton Quay. The role provides plenty of variety, interesting and challenging opportunities, working with colleagues focused on making a difference.

Some of the benefits of working with us include on-site weekly Māori language lessons and regular workshops to develop staff understanding and appreciation of Te Ao Māori; talks on a variety of topics from fascinating external speakers; and a range of clubs and groups.

We also offer our staff extra leave on top of the standard legislative requirements.

About you
We are looking for someone who has a range of skills and capabilities, including:

• Experience in dealing with complex technical and scientific data and an ability to
• Demonstrated ability to make effective decisions in the context of a legislative framework
• Good understanding of a case management approach
• Knowledge of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and Climate Change Response Act
• Being fully aware of the information requirements under the Climate Change Response Act, the Official Information Act, and the Privacy Act.
• Excellent organisational skills with attention to detail
• Sound MS Suite skills (ie. Word, Excel, and Outlook)

How to apply
For a copy of the job description or further information, please contact Julia Holman, Recruitment Advisor julia.holman@epa.govt.nz

Check out the careers section of our website for more information at www.epa.govt.nz

