Registry Analyst, ETS Operations, NZ Environmental Protection Authority – Wellington

Make history with us

As New Zealand’s environmental regulator, the work we do today helps shape the future of Aotearoa.

We regulate activity across the climate, land & ocean environments to enable New Zealand to sustainably utilise its natural resources, protect its environment and meet its international obligations.

We have a shared vision of protecting our environment and way of life, while ensuring we grow a strong and vibrant economy. Our work in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is New Zealand’s primary response to climate change.

The opportunity

We are looking for a Registry Analyst to provide analysis, business and administrative support to the New Zealand Emissions Trading Register. The nature of the work is broad including the facilitation of sound decision-making, contributing to the development of operational policy, analysis of operational activity and issues, stakeholder relationship management, financial and statutory reporting, and supporting the implementation of business initiatives.

This is a unique opportunity to work with a team of collaborative professionals striving to protect New Zealand’s environment.

What we can offer you

This is a permanent full-time position based in our central city offices on Lambton Quay. The role provides plenty of variety, interesting and challenging opportunities, working with colleagues focused on making a difference.

Some of the benefits of working with us include on-site weekly Māori language lessons and regular workshops to develop staff understanding and appreciation of Te Ao Māori; talks on a variety of topics from fascinating external speakers; and a range of clubs and groups.

We also offer our staff extra leave on top of the standard legislative requirements.

About you

We are looking for someone who has a range of skills and capabilities, including:

• Experience in dealing with complex technical and scientific data and an ability to

• Demonstrated ability to make effective decisions in the context of a legislative framework

• Good understanding of a case management approach

• Knowledge of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and Climate Change Response Act

• Being fully aware of the information requirements under the Climate Change Response Act, the Official Information Act, and the Privacy Act.

• Excellent organisational skills with attention to detail

• Sound MS Suite skills (ie. Word, Excel, and Outlook)

How to apply

For a copy of the job description or further information, please contact Julia Holman, Recruitment Advisor julia.holman@epa.govt.nz

Check out the careers section of our website for more information at www.epa.govt.nz