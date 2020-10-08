Senior Corporate Sales Trader, Renewable Energy Certificates, Vertis – Brussels

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

SENIOR CORPORATE SALES TRADER – Renewable Energy Certificates

Position based in Brussels, Belgium

JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET

AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and continue promoting and facilitating a move towards a greener future. We provide our clients access to markets for various types of energy attribute certificates that enable consumers to make renewable energy usage claims according to guidance set by environmental non-profit organizations.

If you are a true sales person working in the European energy market and have experience and interest in renewable energy certificates, don’t hesitate to apply! This is your chance of becoming a key member of a team of specialists and professionals in one of fastest growing commodity markets in the world.

REQUIREMENTS

+ 3 years’ experience in energy attribute certificates, Guarantees of Origin, physical power market knowledge, renewable energy advisory or as a sustainability expert specializing in energy.

+ 5 years’ experience sales trading or brokerage or account management, a strong willingness to engage successfully in sales is essential to the position

Good understanding of renewable energy products, markets and relevant regulations

Established network of relevant contacts in Europe

Proven success in handling complex contract negotiations

Ambitious spirit, proactive personality and a commercial mind-set – prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Fluent spoken and written English + additional languages are seen as a strong advantage

Relevant degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration or Environmental studies

RESPONSIBILITIES

Structure and develop trading of renewable energy certificates from front to back office on several markets across Europe

Develop expertise in the renewable energy certificate market, including buyers, sellers and competitors

Maintain and develop a portfolio of counterparts active on the certificates market

Provide a market making activity on certificates: accurately mark price curves and bid/ask for internal and external clients

Provide market intelligence/analysis to support pricings and trading strategies and remain up to date with regulatory changes

Conduct day-to-day sales initiatives and set up plans for Vertis to become a key player in the market

Conduct on-site meetings and discussions with potential customers about their needs

Develop sales and marketing plans together with our Head of Product and marketing team

Represent Vertis and build our brand on the market through conferences and PR initiatives

WHAT WE OFFER

Build your network and client base in the Renewable Energy Certificate market across Europe

Become an expert in Renewable Energy Certificate markets with in-depth trainings in certificate trading, the renewable energy sector and sales

Long-term career prospect with a pioneer of environmental commodity trading

Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment with travel opportunities

Competitive base salary and exceptional commissions

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.