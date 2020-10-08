Internship, Power Purchase Agreement, Vertis – Madrid

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

INTERN FOR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Position based in Madrid

JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET

AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.

We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and the financialization of these assets provide a strong incentive for organizations towards carbon neutrality.

We are looking for a high energy and passionate individual who would like to gain experience in the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). We offer the opportunity to learn from senior market leaders about PPA.

REQUIREMENTS

A student with availability to have a part-time or full-time internship

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ambitious spirit, proactive personality

Strong attention to detail, fluent with MS Office

Ongoing degree in Energy, Environmental studies, Business or related field

Fluent English

RESPONSIBILITIES

Track and monitor PPA pipeline

Prepare webinars, organize clients and internal staff

Search for project developers – proactive calling and requesting info and details

Administrative support to the team

WHAT WE OFFER

A 6-12 months internship working side by side with senior experts in the industry

An opportunity to jumpstart your career in PPA and renewable energy

Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.

Apply here