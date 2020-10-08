Job Postings > Internship, Power Purchase Agreement, Vertis – Madrid

Internship, Power Purchase Agreement, Vertis – Madrid

We are looking for a high energy and passionate individual who would like to gain experience in the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). We offer the opportunity to learn from senior market leaders about PPA. 

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

INTERN FOR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Position based in Madrid

JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET

AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.

We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and the financialization of these assets provide a strong incentive for organizations towards carbon neutrality.

REQUIREMENTS

  • A student with availability to have a part-time or full-time internship
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ambitious spirit, proactive personality
  • Strong attention to detail, fluent with MS Office
  • Ongoing degree in Energy, Environmental studies, Business or related field
  • Fluent English

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Track and monitor PPA pipeline
  • Prepare webinars, organize clients and internal staff
  • Search for project developers – proactive calling and requesting info and details
  • Administrative support to the team

WHAT WE OFFER

  • A 6-12 months internship working side by side with senior experts in the industry
  • An opportunity to jumpstart your career in PPA and renewable energy
  • Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.

Apply here

