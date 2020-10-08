Internship, Power Purchase Agreement, Vertis – Madrid

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a
INTERN FOR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Position based in Madrid
JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET
AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!
Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a low carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.
We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling renewable energy certificates and the financialization of these assets provide a strong incentive for organizations towards carbon neutrality.
We are looking for a high energy and passionate individual who would like to gain experience in the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). We offer the opportunity to learn from senior market leaders about PPA.
REQUIREMENTS
- A student with availability to have a part-time or full-time internship
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ambitious spirit, proactive personality
- Strong attention to detail, fluent with MS Office
- Ongoing degree in Energy, Environmental studies, Business or related field
- Fluent English
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Track and monitor PPA pipeline
- Prepare webinars, organize clients and internal staff
- Search for project developers – proactive calling and requesting info and details
- Administrative support to the team
WHAT WE OFFER
- A 6-12 months internship working side by side with senior experts in the industry
- An opportunity to jumpstart your career in PPA and renewable energy
- Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment
Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.
