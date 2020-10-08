(Senior) Program Associate, Climate & Energy, Pisces Foundation – San Francisco

About the Organization

The Pisces Foundation believes if we act now and boldly, we can quickly accelerate to a world where people and nature thrive together. We support innovators who know what it takes and are doing what’s necessary to have clean water, a safe climate, and kids with the environmental know-how to create a sustainable world. By mainstreaming powerful new solutions, we will spark immediate gains and lasting benefits for people and nature.

Program Associate or Senior Program Associate

We are seeking a collaborative, impact-focused self-starter with a passion for and experience in climate and energy to join our mission-driven team as Program Associate, Climate & Energy. The Climate & Energy Program focuses on the global impact of a powerful class of climate “super pollutants” including methane, black carbon, and HFCs. Super pollutant mitigation is the fastest way to slow the pace at which our climate is destabilizing. Many super pollutants are also dangerous air pollutants, mitigating them will clean the air and avoid millions of premature deaths in communities most impacted by fossil fuel pollution. Reducing emissions of super pollutants now is essential to get the world on track to limiting temperature change to 1.5 degrees Celsius and achieving the safe and stable climate and clean air that communities need to be healthy and vibrant. The Program’s strategy aims to boost efforts to advance super pollutant mitigation policy in the U.S., China, India, and globally with support to movement-building for climate and environmental justice and strengthening the capacity of the super pollutant field.

The Program Associate or Senior Program Associate plays a key role in the program strategy’s implementation, grants management and monitoring, as well as core operating and administrative functions for the program and the Foundation. A Senior Program Associate may oversee aspects of the program’s strategy that relate to their experience. The position reports to the Climate & Energy Senior Program Officer.

Responsibilities

In partnership with the Senior Program Officer, work to achieve the goals established in the program’s strategic plan through grantmaking, convening, partnerships, and other field-building activities. Conduct and/or oversee consultant-led research, analysis, and written synthesis in support of the goals. Collaborate on assessing grantee and program progress toward goals. Maintain currency and fluency in key issues in the field especially related to climate and air quality policy and advocacy. Contribute to the Foundation and program’s presence in relevant funder, NGO, and other networks. Grants Management: Lead the workflow of grants by managing the program’s grant pipeline, budget, and application and recommendation workflow, maintaining files, and acting as internal/external contact on submissions. Support in assessing grant proposals and reports. Collaborate with the Chief Operating Officer, the Grants Manager, and fellow Program Associates on Foundation-wide grants management.

Support the program’s day-to-day operations and events by scheduling meetings and calls, tracking expense budget, and providing notetaking and other meeting support. Cross-Program Collaboration and Foundation Support: Coordinate with other Program Associates on grantmaking and collaborate on cross-program projects. Contribute to Foundation operations by working with colleagues on board meeting preparation, staff committees, and organizational development (contacts and mailing lists, teambuilding, recruiting/training). Execute special projects as assigned.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and 3-5 years for the Program Associate position or 5+ years for the Senior Program Associate of professional experience within philanthropy, non-profits, or other change-making endeavors, in the private or public sectors.

Experience in climate, energy, or air quality advocacy, policy, and/or research including related to super pollutants, climate and environmental justice, and movement-building.

Commitment to the Pisces Foundation and the program’s mission.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability and desire to help create an impactful philanthropic program by integrating the impacts on and perspectives from the communities most affected by fossil fuel pollution.

Demonstrated ability to think and work independently and effectively and to plan, prioritize, follow through, and track multiple work streams under deadlines in a dynamic environment. Comfort with ambiguity and the ability to work through solutions when there is no obvious path.

Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and accuracy.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills. Demonstrated ability to communicate clearly and effectively to a range of audiences in meetings, over email, and through formal work products and presentations. Experience adapting communication style to different cultural environments.

Experience with and aptitude for collaboration across a range of colleagues and stakeholders. Ability to represent the Foundation and build relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, partners, and grantees with a respectful and authentic manner. Experience working directly with people from diverse racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Flexibility, emotional intelligence, and a willingness to help others.

Highly skilled in Microsoft Office Suite—Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook—and ease with databases.

Ability to travel occasionally and attend some evening events (once it is safe to do so).

Compensation

Pisces Foundation offers an excellent compensation package including platinum-level health and welfare benefits, generous retirement contributions, and a competitive salary that is commensurate with experience and reflects our geographic location and field. Pisces Foundation participates in multiple compensation surveys for grantmaking organizations and conducts an annual review of market-based salary trends.

How to apply:

Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and relevant writing sample combined as a single document in PDF format to: Carol Ting at hiring@piscesfoundation.org. Please indicate in the subject line, “PROGRAM ASSOCIATE.” The writing sample could be any document from a blog to a paper that demonstrates the applicant’s fluency in climate or air quality advocacy, policy, and/or research including climate and environmental justice.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. We will begin reviewing applications on October 19, 2020.

We know there are strong candidates who may not have all the qualifications above. If you have skills and experiences that we have not thought of and would be an asset to the role, please apply. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds and with a variety of skills, experiences, and ideas. People of color are encouraged to apply. We are an equal opportunity employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.