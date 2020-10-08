Regional Program Manager, Climate Finance Africa – Abidjan

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that works as a solutions broker to catalyse action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sector, to ensure we learn from each other and work together for a climate resilient future. Adapting to impacts of climate change provides a “win-win” for health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth. The work of the GCA elevates the visibility and political importance of climate adaptation and facilitates solutions, such as smarter investments, new technologies and better planning to become more resilient to climate-related threats.

The GCA Africa will operate as a regional centre of excellence in addressing all matters relating to climate adaptation in accordance with the specific needs of the African region, and leveraging domestic and international expertise to support the region’s challenge in responding to and continuing to prosper in the changing climate:

Collaborating with national, regional and international partners, acting as a valuable solutions broker on all matters relating to climate adaptation

Bringing together best practice, advancing research and sharing the solutions relevant to the host country and region.

Leveraging domestic and mobilizing international expertise to support the host country and region’s challenge in responding to and continuing to prosper in the changing climate.

The GCA’s work program in Africa will cover the 3 pillars of GCA activities as follows:

Programs and Actions, which entails working on: (i) supporting the Africa Adaptation Initiative’s Work Program; (ii) Operationalizing the bold ideas and action tracks of the GCA; (iii) Supporting GCF direct access entities; Capacity and Knowledge Acceleration, which includes: (i) strengthening governance structures and coordination mechanisms; (ii) exploring opportunities to mobilize domestic resources and policy interventions for adaptation, particularly around the mainstreaming of resilience into financial decision making; (iii) piloting financial, technical or technological innovations for adaptation and (iv) knowledge management. Agenda Setting and Advocacy, which will imply working on: (i) Mobilizing political and high-level leadership around Adaptation in Africa; (ii) Mobilizing African Business Leaders and governments to mobilize private finance to marshal adaptation in Africa; (iii) Mobilizing African Voices and Global Climate Fora and (iv) Mobilizing African stakeholders for Adaptation;

Profile

We are looking for a motivated and dynamic individual to fill the role of Regional Program Manager for Climate Finance in Africa, working as core team member to drive forward the GCA’s ambitions and its role as a solutions broker to create the conditions for successful adaptation. The suitable incumbent for this position will support access to climate finance to realize Africa’s major adaptation initiatives. This position will play a key role in expanding the Region’s access to new and additional funding, including bilateral trust funds, thematic funds, and climate finance. The Regional Program Manager will report jointly to the Program Lead, Climate Finance, and the Regional Director for Africa.

Responsibilities

The Regional Program Manager takes lead on the following areas:

Accreditation

Provide technical assistance to countries and the region for the accreditation of national and regional institutions as direct access entities (DAEs) with the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Adaptation Fund (AF) and/or the Global Environment Facility (GEF); Develop an accreditation tool kit intended for national institutions, in English, French and Portuguese Undertake the GCA application to become a delivery partner for the GCF readiness to leverage GCF Adaptation planning and Readiness resources Support the GCA process to become a delivery partner for the readiness to leverage GCF Adaptation planning and Readiness resources Engage with NDAs/FPs with the view to use the GCA as Delivery Partner through the GCF Readiness Program.



Project Development: develop a pipeline to support accredited direct access entities with a portfolio of project

Support countries in accessing existing climate change funds such as the GCF, the Global Environment Facility, Climate Investment Funds, the Adaptation Fund and the Africa Climate Change Fund (AfDB) by assisting in the development of concept notes and full-fledged funding proposals that have the potential to yield an impact at scale and contribute to the implementation of countries adaptation priorities as identified in NDCs or other national and/or regional strategies and plans; Support DAEs in maximizing their use through facilitated access to the GCF Project Preparation Facility (PPF) grant requests Assist the DAEs to prepare the full set of annexes for the GCF funding proposal



Contribution to Knowledge management and best practice

Drive a program of work, coordinating regional and international partners, to build capacity in central and finance ministries around adaptation and resilience. Engage with the Community of Practice of Direct Access Entities (CPDAEs) with the view to collect, package and share lessons learned and best practices from adaptation projects; Engage with Accredited Entities and NDAs to set up a post-project monitoring system to measure the impacts of projects in terms of adaptation.

Participate in relevant workshops and meetings in order to keep abreast with the ongoing trends in climate change adaptation and its implications on the GCA agenda and strategy; Support the preparation of knowledge products – e.g. policy briefs, news stories, reports – on GCA’s activities

