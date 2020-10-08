Americas > Canada may need nearly C$300/tonne carbon price to hit 2030 Paris goal -gov’t report

Canada may need nearly C$300/tonne carbon price to hit 2030 Paris goal -gov’t report

Published 11:50 on October 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:44 on October 8, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International  /  No Comments

Canada’s GHG reduction target may require a CO2 price of almost C$300 ($226) per tonne under the country’s ‘backstop’ fossil fuel levy and output-based pricing system (OBPS) if no additional climate policies are implemented, a government report said Thursday.

