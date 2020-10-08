Steelmaker ArcelorMittal to permanently close big-emitting Polish facility
The world’s biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal has decided to permanently close its blast furnace in Krakow, Poland, blaming the coronavirus-induced demand hit, cheaper imports, and higher costs for power and carbon.
