IMF backs global green spending spree, rising carbon prices to curb climate change
Published 11:20 on October 8, 2020 / Last updated at 11:20 on October 8, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, International / No Comments
A major public green spending programme combined with steadily rising carbon prices would help the world achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at a moderate cost and with longer-term benefits outweighing those, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday.
