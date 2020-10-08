ANALYSIS: With millions at stake, Korean offset investors sweat over CDM impasse
Published 11:09 on October 8, 2020 / Last updated at 11:09 on October 8, 2020 / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, South Korea, Voluntary Market / No Comments
South Korean investors in projects expected to import tens of millions of carbon credits are tying their fortunes to a UN body that has so far dodged a decision on keeping Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) units flowing beyond this year.
South Korean investors in projects expected to import tens of millions of carbon credits are tying their fortunes to a UN body that has so far dodged a decision on keeping Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) units flowing beyond this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.