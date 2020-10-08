EMEA > UPDATE – EU lawmakers adopt position on European Climate Law

UPDATE – EU lawmakers adopt position on European Climate Law

Published 08:21 on October 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:24 on October 8, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted its position on the European Climate Law in full plenary, seeking to increase the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target to 60%, up from the current 40% below 1990 levels.

(Updates throughout)

