UPDATE – EU lawmakers adopt position on European Climate Law
Published 08:21 on October 8, 2020 / Last updated at 12:24 on October 8, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament on Thursday adopted its position on the European Climate Law in full plenary, seeking to increase the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target to 60%, up from the current 40% below 1990 levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.