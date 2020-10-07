EMEA > EU carbon prices to top €80 by 2030 if industrial innovation, wider climate action isn’t ramped up -report

Published 22:57 on October 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:29 on October 8, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices could soar to average €50 over the next decade and end Phase 4 of the ETS above €80 if abatement technology – particularly in the heavy industrials sector – doesn’t accelerate and governments and companies don’t ramp up their climate action.

