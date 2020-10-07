Americas > Chile targets 2023 for CO2 levy threshold changes and offset provision

Chile targets 2023 for CO2 levy threshold changes and offset provision

Published 22:15 on October 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:15 on October 7, 2020  /  Americas, International, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Chile is aiming to implement an overhaul to its flat $5/tonne carbon tax in 2023 that will alter the coverage threshold for emitters and allow companies to utilise offsets against an undetermined portion of their GHG output, a government official said Wednesday.

