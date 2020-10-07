California offset discount reaches historic levels due to low demand and rising supply

Published 20:23 on October 7, 2020

California Carbon Offset (CCO) prices are hitting record high discounts amid an influx of supply and a lack of buyers ahead of the state's Nov. 1 interim ETS compliance deadline, market participants and developers said.