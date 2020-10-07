Data Analysts (air & maritime transport), Verifavia – Paris/India/Home-based

Data Analyst (air & maritime transport)



Location: Paris, France or Chandigarh, India

Type of contract: Full Time

Applications for part-time home-based positions are also accepted

Background

Verifavia is a leading global independent provider of carbon emissions verification services for aviation, airports and maritime transport. The company is headquartered in Paris, and has regional offices in London, Chandigarh, and Singapore.

In 2020, Verifavia has been contracted to verify Emissions Reports of 250+ aircraft operators from around 90 countries worldwide ; similarly Verifavia is verifying every year the fuel and emissions data of nearly 2’000 ships on behalf of more than 200 ship operators / managers worldwide.

To strengthen its multicultural team of professional auditors, Verifavia is recruiting data analysts for its Paris and / or Chandigarh offices. Note that applications for part-time home-based positions are also accepted.

Successful candidates will support our international auditing team through the development of ad-hoc data visualization solutions / interfaces in the course of legal GHG verification audits for commercial air transport and shipping operators worldwide.

Minimum skills

Relevant degree in Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, or Mathematics

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret data

Highly proficient with Microsoft Excel

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English

Attention to details, resourceful, ability to work independently

Ability to work under pressure in a challenging environment

Preferred skills

Relevant education or background in commercial aviation / shipping

Auditing experience

Experience in flight operations / knowledge of environmental regulations in aviation

Knowledge of programming languages (Python, R, etc.)

Other languages