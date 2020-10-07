Data Analysts (air & maritime transport), Verifavia – Paris/India/Home-based

Data Analyst (air & maritime transport)
Location: Paris, France or Chandigarh, India
Type of contract: Full Time
Applications for part-time home-based positions are also accepted
Background
Verifavia is a leading global independent provider of carbon emissions verification services for aviation, airports and maritime transport. The company is headquartered in Paris, and has regional offices in London, Chandigarh, and Singapore.
In 2020, Verifavia has been contracted to verify Emissions Reports of 250+ aircraft operators from around 90 countries worldwide ; similarly Verifavia is verifying every year the fuel and emissions data of nearly 2’000 ships on behalf of more than 200 ship operators / managers worldwide.
To strengthen its multicultural team of professional auditors, Verifavia is recruiting data analysts for its Paris and / or Chandigarh offices. Note that applications for part-time home-based positions are also accepted.
Successful candidates will support our international auditing team through the development of ad-hoc data visualization solutions / interfaces in the course of legal GHG verification audits for commercial air transport and shipping operators worldwide.
Minimum skills
- Relevant degree in Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, or Mathematics
- Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret data
- Highly proficient with Microsoft Excel
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
- Attention to details, resourceful, ability to work independently
- Ability to work under pressure in a challenging environment
- Relevant education or background in commercial aviation / shipping
- Auditing experience
- Experience in flight operations / knowledge of environmental regulations in aviation
- Knowledge of programming languages (Python, R, etc.)
- Other languages
Depending on skills, Verifavia will organise additional training as required. Send your CV and cover–letter with references to Julien.Dufour@verifavia.com.We look forward to welcoming you in our young, innovative and ever growing mutli-cultural organization!