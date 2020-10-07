Aviation Auditors (ICAO’s CORSIA & EU ETS), Verifavia – Paris/India/Home-based

Position: Aviation Auditor (ICAO’s CORSIA & EU ETS)

Location: Paris, France or Chandigarh, India

Type of contract: Full Time

Applications for part-time home-based positions are also accepted

Background

Verifavia is a leading global independent provider of carbon emissions verification services for aviation, airports and maritime transport. The company is headquartered in Paris, and has regional offices in London, Chandigarh, and Singapore.

Verifavia is accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and the French COFRAC to ISO 14065 for the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) and ICAO’s CORSIA, and by the Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC) for ICAO’s CORSIA.

In 2020, Verifavia has verified or is still in the process of verifying the Emissions Reports of 250+ aircraft operators from around 90 countries worldwide.

To strengthen its multicultural team of professional auditors, Verifavia is recruiting aviation auditors for its Paris and / or Chandigarh offices. Successful candidates will join our international auditing team to perform legal verification audits for airlines and business jet operators worldwide.

Minimum skills

Relevant degree in Engineering, Data Sciences, or Mathematics

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret data

Highly proficient with Microsoft Excel

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English

Attention to details, resourceful, ability to work independently

Strong business ethics and ability to maintain independence and objectivity

Ability to work under pressure in a challenging environment

Preferred skills

Aviation engineer or any other relevant education or background in commercial aviation

Auditing experience (quality, air worthiness, operations, etc.)

Experience in flight operations / knowledge of environmental regulations in aviation

IT proficiency

Knowledge of data analysis tools (Tableau…) or programming languages (Python, R…)

Other languages

Depending on skills, Verifavia will organise additional training as required. Send your CV and cover–letter with references to Julien.Dufour@verifavia.com.

We look forward to welcoming you in a young, innovative and ever growing multi-cultural organization!