Asia Pacific > Australia’s support for Pacific carbon markets falls short, group says

Australia’s support for Pacific carbon markets falls short, group says

Published 09:57 on October 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:24 on October 7, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia’s 2020-21 budget includes a modest amount for supporting ocean and forest-based carbon activities in the Pacific region, but the government should do more, an industry group said Wednesday.

Australia’s 2020-21 budget includes a modest amount for supporting ocean and forest-based carbon activities in the Pacific region, but the government should do more, an industry group said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software