Climate Team Lead, Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility – Australia

The company

ACCR is a philanthropically funded NGO that monitors the environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and performance of ASX-listed companies. They undertake research and highlight emerging areas of business risk through private and public engagement, including the filing of shareholder resolutions. They are a member of both the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia (RIAA). ACCR has grown rapidly over the past two years and is expected to maintain this accelerated growth.

The role

Reporting to the Director of Climate and Environment, In addition to managing the day to day operations of the team, the role is required to support the Director of Climate and Environment in both proactive and reactive media work on climate issues relating to Australian listed companies and their lobby groups.

Key accountabilities include:

• Conducting research projects on corporate Australia and climate issues

• Designing and executing shareholder resolution programs

• Planning and executing investor education strategies on climate issues

• Working with partner organisations and networks

• Advocacy with ASX-listed companies with significant emissions footprints, and their investors

• Developing relationships with a global network of investors who support shareholder advocacy on climate issues

About you

You are a seasoned climate, energy and emissions expert, with a passion for changing the world and making a difference. In addition to being known for your resilience, your attention to detail is exceptional and has built your reputation of being someone who is highly trusted.

You have a track record of demonstrating impact and an ability to work to tight deadlines and move quickly when the opportunity presents itself. In addition to this you will possess:

• 7+ years professional experience in climate and energy or a related field

• A background in company analysis or data analysis

• Experience working in or interacting with the private sector

• Deep familiarity with relevant climate frameworks

• Demonstrable expertise in one or more of the following areas: lobbying, carbon accounting, mining, utilities, oil and gas

The rewards

This role will present the successful individual with an opportunity to oversee one of the most influential advocacy teams in Australia. There is also the possibility of involvement in global campaigns. In addition to learning from and being supported by some of the country’s leading experts in their field, a flexible work location is offered for an exceptional candidate.

For a confidential discussion contact Nathan Kelly on +61 3 9600 0115 or apply using the forms here.