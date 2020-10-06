Hudson Technologies and Bluesource team up to develop voluntary HFC offset projects

Published 22:55 on October 6, 2020 / Last updated at 22:55 on October 6, 2020 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US refrigerant services provider Hudson Technologies and offset developer Bluesource announced a partnership on Tuesday to spur the creation of voluntary market carbon credit projects that reclaim high-global warming potential gases around the country.