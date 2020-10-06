NZ Market: NZUs slink to 3-week low as floor price tempers demand

Published 10:28 on October 6, 2020 / Last updated at 14:13 on October 6, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances notched their sixth consecutive session of losses in Tuesday trade as the NZ$35 fixed price option (FPO) curbs appetite to buy at or above that level.