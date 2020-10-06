NZ Market: NZUs slink to 3-week low as floor price tempers demand
Published 10:28 on October 6, 2020 / Last updated at 14:13 on October 6, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances notched their sixth consecutive session of losses in Tuesday trade as the NZ$35 fixed price option (FPO) curbs appetite to buy at or above that level.
New Zealand carbon allowances notched their sixth consecutive session of losses in Tuesday trade as the NZ$35 fixed price option (FPO) curbs appetite to buy at or above that level.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.