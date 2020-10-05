WCI data reveals 2021 allocations, consignment figures as carbon market surplus edges past 300 mln
Published 22:50 on October 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:50 on October 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI compliance entities received their 2021 free allowance distributions during the third quarter, while the number of carbon permits consigned to joint auctions next year fell from 2020 levels, according to California-Quebec data published Monday afternoon.
