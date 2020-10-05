State-Level Carbon Pricing Coordinator, Citizens’ Climate Lobby/Citizens’ Climate Education – US Remote

Position Available: State-Level Carbon Pricing Coordinator

Status: Full-time, exempt

Location: US, working from home

About Citizens’ Climate: Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL)/Citizens’ Climate Education (CCE) is a non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots organization focused on national policies to address climate change. Our 190,000 supporters are organized into more than 500 chapters. CCL/CCE staff train and support volunteers to build relationships with elected officials, publish media about climate solutions, educate their communities about climate change, and build political will for national climate legislation. CCL/CCE prides itself on its unique approach to build upon shared values rather than partisan divides. CCL/CCE creates a dynamic and diverse work environment that supports the growth and development of our staff. For more information about Citizens’ Climate, visit our website at www.citizensclimatelobby.org.

Goals

You will help Citizens’ Climate volunteers effectively engage in supporting state-level efforts to enact policies that are effective at reducing GHG emissions, that protect low income households, and would harmonize with a federal carbon price.

You will help Citizens’ Climate strengthen alliances with other key players in the climate movement.

You will help enact state-level carbon pricing in order to incentivize adoption of a national carbon fee and dividend system.

You will build awareness and support for carbon pricing as a solution to climate change.

Tasks and Responsibilities

You will work proactively with Citizens’ Climate volunteers to support them as they engage in state-level efforts.

You will report to the Vice President of Government Affairs and work with partner organizations to help support state-level efforts across the country.

You will identify states with high potential for success with carbon pricing and proactively support nascent efforts in those states.

You will support Citizens’ Climate volunteers in building alliances and coalitions across the political spectrum (as is locally appropriate) around carbon pricing in their state.

You will evaluate potential for Citizens’ Climate to endorse and support state-level efforts and specific bills, and bring appropriate options for final approval to the Executive Director.

You will engage with the media related to state-level efforts as appropriate.

You will collaborate with the program department to direct volunteers to resources that can help them with state-level carbon pricing (e.g. economic studies, polling, messaging, other state efforts, etc.)

You will help volunteers to grow bipartisan support for climate action and carbon pricing in state legislatures, and with local business, faith, and community leaders.

You will have oversight of state-level project expenses, and reporting of project expenditures and results to relevant granting foundations.

You will have other duties as required.

Qualifications

At least 2 years experience working on climate and/or related policy.

Ability to travel occasionally.

Ability to work collaboratively with remote staff in different departments and with volunteers.

Ability to work collaboratively with professionals in other organizations with different approaches and priorities.

Creative and analytical thinking with strong problem-solving skills.

Exceptional attention to accuracy, detail, and deadlines.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Access to computer, internet, and telephone sufficient for communication with staff and volunteers (including video conferencing).

Salary and Benefits

$60,000 per year annual salary. Benefits for a full-time position include health insurance (eligibility after a 60-day wait period), dental and vision insurance, and a 401K retirement plan. Two weeks accrued vacation for all first year employees. An additional week of vacation is accrued after one year of employment with Citizens’ Climate.

Position Reports To

Danny Richter, Vice President, Government Affairs

Application

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Please submit your application and resume by October 20, 2020, to hr@citizensclimate.org.

CCL/CCE is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity organization. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for this position without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.