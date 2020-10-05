Brazil voluntary carbon programme may ease Paris double counting fears

Published 19:19 on October 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:32 on October 5, 2020

The Brazilian environment ministry (MMA) has launched a carbon-focused element of its voluntary ecosystem services market for forests that some stakeholders view as a positive sign for the country to avoid double counting emissions reductions under the Paris Agreement.