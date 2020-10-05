Brazil voluntary carbon programme may ease Paris double counting fears
Published 19:19 on October 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:32 on October 5, 2020 / Americas, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Brazilian environment ministry (MMA) has launched a carbon-focused element of its voluntary ecosystem services market for forests that some stakeholders view as a positive sign for the country to avoid double counting emissions reductions under the Paris Agreement.
The Brazilian environment ministry (MMA) has launched a carbon-focused element of its voluntary ecosystem services market for forests that some stakeholders view as a positive sign for the country to avoid double counting emissions reductions under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.