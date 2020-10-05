Timeline for California forestry protocol revisions remains unclear, sources say

Published 17:58 on October 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:41 on October 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB does not have a timeline for amending its cap-and-trade forestry protocol, with regulatory and market sources expecting further delays until an offset task force completes its annual report next year.