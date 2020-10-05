Sustainability Consultant Carbon Finance, Carbon Care Asia – Singapore

Job Description

• Develop and implement sustainability solutions including carbon offset projects, green finance, sustainability strategy and reporting.

• Plan and execute business development plans for company products and services, including pursuit of strategic opportunities, organization of company events, sales management, client visits and deal closing;

• Develop and maintain client and partnership networks, including attendance to professional events and provision of relevant inputs to company strategy development;

• Assist in the research and development of pioneering products and services related to carbon offset projects, sustainability strategy and green finance;

• Assist in the facilitation of company talks, workshops, training and stakeholder engagement in the ASEAN region

The successful candidate shall possess the following skills & attributes:

• Minimum 4 years of business experience with 2 years of relevant working experience in sustainability consulting, carbon project development or green finance;

• Knowledge of GRI standards and/or GHG accounting is preferred;

• Experience in business development and/or corporate marketing is an advantage;

• Excellent presentation, communication and analytical skills;

• Able to work independently, but also a good team player;

• Tertiary education in sustainability studies, environmental management, climate science or other relevant disciplines;

Desired Skills and Experience

Development, Research, Strategy Development, Strategy Implementation, Sustainability, Sustainability Consulting, Sustainability Reporting, Sustainability Strategy, Plan, strategic business development management

You can apply from here.