Asia-Pacific Carbon Team Lead, Conservation International – Singapore

Amid growing consensus that the protection, restoration, and improved management of ecosystems can provide at least 30% of the climate mitigation needed to limit warming to 1.5°C, Conservation International (CI) has set ambitious targets to realize the potential of these natural climate solutions (NCS) worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific Carbon Team lead designs, builds, and leads a carbon deal team that can identify and execute new NCS projects in Asia in coordination with other CI programs (Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines and China), including emissions reductions and other categories of CI’s Climate Strategy.

To be successful, the Senior Director needs extensive knowledge and experience on climate change and tropical forest and blue carbon ecosystems, as well as demonstrated experience in development of conservation finance and carbon deals, especially REDD+. The Senior Director must work productively with external partners in the private sector, government, and civil society. They must be able to articulate an actionable plan for developing a pipeine of new, high quality emissions reductions and restoration projects (both from environmental and social perspectives) at scale and comfortable sharing and driving that vision with Conservation InternationaI staff, leadership, and board, in high level forums, with potential funding partners, and with the implementing programs and partners to drive ongoing buy-in, resourcing, and execution. The role will require a breadth of skills across a variety of topics including business management, project management, finance, science, policy, markets and technology.

The Carbon Development Senior Director works closely with field programs across Asia-Pacific as well as the Center for Natural Climate Solutions and other relevant Conservation International divisions (based in Arlington, USA). They report directly to the SVP for the Asia-Pacific Field Division.

Key Responsibilities

Build and lead a regional team to originate and structure new emission reduction and/or carbon-crediting projects eligible under voluntary and compliance carbon schemes, including:

Assist and/or lead strategic and technical development of CI “flagship” carbon projects in the region that incorporate all aspects of high-quality NCS projects including deep local and indigenous community engagement and partnership, protection of all key ecological attributes, engagement of government and other stakeholders, and implementation of robust monitoring and verification approaches.

Build high-quality project pipeline with key external partners including NGOs, governments, local communities and private developers; identify and engage a network of project developers, implementation partners and local and international NGOs; ensure high-quality NCS project pipeline with partners and facilitate monitoring and verification, high-quality technical standards and appropriate community and other safeguards.

Design and implement sub-national and/or jurisdictional carbon financing facilities in partnership with governments, NGOs, financial institutions and other strategic partners that provide governance and financial instruments to drive NBS in key geographies.

Fundraising and External Engagement

Contribute to CI’s Climate fundraising efforts to support the full implementation of the Climate strategy; communicate with strategic private sector partners and link NCS projects with external partners

Support development of major public (GEF, GCF) fundraising proposals, including the Green Climate Fund work program, and advise on public funding programs with substantial NCS project components.

Provide strategic thought leadership, including engagement at international forums, engagement with government, and be an external spokesperson for CI

Education, Experience, Skills And Abilities

• Graduate degree in relevant field (e.g. environmental science, law or business)

• Strong experience on climate-related issues including experience with carbon transactions (origination and implementation) and track record of success in Asia

• Evidence of a focus on collaboration and strong network of individuals and institutions in restoration and climate, including experience convening a broad range of individuals

• Demonstrated carbon finance knowleget and experience, including voluntary markets, and use of high quality standards such as Verra, Climate Community & Biodiversity Standards etc

• Ability to effectively work in a team across the full diversity of CI’s global organization

• Demonstrated track record of working effectively with multicultural, multidisciplinary teams to produce concrete results, including strong capacity to navigate diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and opportunities

Excellent oral and written skills in English

Preferred

• Business development experience

• Fundraising experience

• Experience developing countries

Ability to communicate in Bahasa Indonesian, Tagalog, Khmer, Portuguese or other languages

Supervisory Responsibilities/Authority Allocated

• The Lead builds and supervises a growing program having 1-3 direct reports and an additional 3-5 indirect.

• The Lead engages in communications, forges partnerships, and makes strategic, excecution, and budget decisions, frequently with a high degree of independence and accountability.

Working Conditions

• The position is based in Singapore (preferred) or other major hub city in the Asia-Pacific region.

Travel time up to 60%.

Desired Skills and Experience

Biodiversity, Business, Business Development, Carbon, Climate, Fundraising, Management, Restoration, EcoSYSTEMS, Conservation

You can apply from here.